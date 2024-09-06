1. Two Chennai government schools under fire after ‘spiritual’ speech in campus

Tamil Nadu School Education Department issued orders to transfer the principals of two government schools at Saidapet and Ashok Nagar in Chennai in the wake of a viral video in which a guest speaker, Mahavishnu, was seen insulting a visually-challenged teacher of the school when he questioned him about certain regressive ideas that he preached.

Addressing journalists in Chennai, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said legal action would be taken against the guest speaker as well. “No one has the right to enter our area, insult our teachers, and leave without consequences,” he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in an indirect reference to the incident, announced on social media that fresh guidelines would be issued to streamline various events in schools across the State.

2. Disproportionate asset cases: Supreme Court stays Madras HC order directing Ministers Ramachandran, Thennarasu to face trial

The Supreme Court stayed the operation of an August 9 judgment of the Madras High Court reviving the criminal prosecution of Tamil Nadu Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thenarasu in separate disproportionate assets cases.

A Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy froze the implementation of the judgment by the High Court’s Single Judge Bench of Justice N. Anand Venkatesh, which had invoked suo motu powers of revision to set aside a Special MP/MLA Court’s decision to accept the closure report submitted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and consequently discharge the two Ministers from all charges.

3. Female infanticide at Vellore

Parents of a nine-day-old baby girl were among four persons who were arrested by Veppamkuppam police in Vellore for the murder of the infant by feeding papaya sap at the couple’s house in Bomankottai hamlet in the foothills of Jawadhu Hills.

The police said the parents of the baby – C. Jeeva, 30, and J. Diana, 25 – allegedly poisoned her as they did not want a girl child. Jeeva’s mother C. Baby, 55, and their relative N. Umapathy, 50, were also arrested.

Jeeva and Diana, who got married a few years ago, have a two-year-old daughter. The police said the couple was hoping for a baby boy and was upset that the newborn was a girl.