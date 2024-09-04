ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - September 04, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

The firecracker unit that was damaged in an explosion at Paruthikadu village in Salem in Tamil Nadu on September 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. One killed, three injured during firecracker unit blast

A worker was killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion at a firecracker unit at Vellaiyampatti in Kuppanur village, near Ayodhiyapattinam, in Salem district.

The incident occurred when workers were unloading raw materials used for making firecrackers, from a vehicle.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the victim’s family.

2. Madras HC orders notices to Atlee, AGS Entertainment in case involving ‘Bigil’ movie

The Madras High Court ordered notices to popular film director Atlee, production firm AGS Entertainment Private Limited, and its executive director Archana Kalpathi in a case pertaining to an alleged theft of script for actor Vijay-starrer ‘Bigil.’

Claiming that a script written by him titled ‘Brasil’ had been stolen to make ‘Bigil,’ the petitioner and script writer Ajmath Meeran had also sought a direction to the defendants to pay him an initial compensation of ₹10 lakh besides further compensation as determined by the court.

3. Two students behind bomb hoax call to school

Two students of a private school at Moolapalayam in Erode were let off with a warning by the police after they allegedly made a hoax bomb threat to their school.

Sources in the police department said the two students allegedly sent the email as they wanted a holiday on Monday.

