ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - September 03, 2024 06:37 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor Priya Rajan and other officials following his visit to various projects of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in Chennai on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Shobha Karandlaje apologises to people of Tamil Nadu

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje has filed an affidavit before the Madras High Court tendering her apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having for having claimed that the bombers in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast at Bengaluru were trained in Tamil Nadu, in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

The affidavit was filed in support of her plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against her by the Madurai city cyber crime police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident C. Thiagarajan on March 20 after her watching her interview on television channels and the social media.

2. Fake NCC camp sexual assault: Another school principal arrested

The principal of another private school in Krishnagiri was arrested two weeks after a second FIR was filed against the main accused and now deceased Sivaraman for sexual assault of another student during a fake NCC camp held in January in that school. The principal was arrested for hiding the crime.

Initially, Sivaraman was arrested in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a private school in a fake NCC camp held last month and a Special Investigation Team is investigating the crime. Days later, a 14-year-old girl had come forward to file a complaint against him for holding a similar fake NCC camp where she was sexually assaulted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Protesters manhandle woman DSP in Aruppukottai

Tension prevailed in Aruppukottai following a skirmish between the police and protesters during which some persons reportedly manhandled a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri. The police have picked up few persons in this connection. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US