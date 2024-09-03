GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - September 03, 2024 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor Priya Rajan and other officials following his visit to various projects of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in Chennai on September 3, 2024

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during a meeting with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor Priya Rajan and other officials following his visit to various projects of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in Chennai on September 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Shobha Karandlaje apologises to people of Tamil Nadu

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje has filed an affidavit before the Madras High Court tendering her apology to the people of Tamil Nadu for having for having claimed that the bombers in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast at Bengaluru were trained in Tamil Nadu, in March.

The affidavit was filed in support of her plea to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against her by the Madurai city cyber crime police on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local resident C. Thiagarajan on March 20 after her watching her interview on television channels and the social media.

2. Fake NCC camp sexual assault: Another school principal arrested

The principal of another private school in Krishnagiri was arrested two weeks after a second FIR was filed against the main accused and now deceased Sivaraman for sexual assault of another student during a fake NCC camp held in January in that school. The principal was arrested for hiding the crime.

Initially, Sivaraman was arrested in the case of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a private school in a fake NCC camp held last month and a Special Investigation Team is investigating the crime. Days later, a 14-year-old girl had come forward to file a complaint against him for holding a similar fake NCC camp where she was sexually assaulted.

3. Protesters manhandle woman DSP in Aruppukottai

Tension prevailed in Aruppukottai following a skirmish between the police and protesters during which some persons reportedly manhandled a woman Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gayathri. The police have picked up few persons in this connection. 

Tamil Nadu

