1. ‘Savukku’ Shankar held again under Goondas Act

Barely three days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber A. Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act, he was detained again on Monday, this time for an offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Theni.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore city police was granted one day custody of Mr. Shankar.

2. Congress, VCK, MMK to boycott Governor’s tea party

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi announced that the parties would boycott Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s tea party on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, alleging he had consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the democratically elected government in the State.

3. Chennai history sheeter injured as police open fire

A history sheeter who was reportedly attempting to escape arrest in Chennai was injured after the Chennai city police opened fire on him.

The history sheeter, identified as 34-year-old S. Rohit (alias Rohit Raj) of T.P. Chatram, has 14 criminal cases pending against him for offences including murder and attempt to murder. He has been named an A+ category rowdy, as per the police records.