ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

1. ‘Thangalaan,’ ‘Kanguva’ cannot be released unless Studio Green deposits ₹1 crore each: Madras HC

The Madras High Court ordered that the film production house Studio Green, run by K.E. Gnanavelraja, cannot release its upcoming movies Thangalaan, starring ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, and Kanguva, starring Suriya, without depositing ₹1 crore each before the release of the two movies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The orders were passed on an execution petition filed by the High Court’s Official Assignee, who had been entrusted with the task of recovering the debts due to insolvent businessman Arjunlal Sunderdas (since dead).

2. Supreme Court reserves verdict on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka reserved the bail petition of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji for judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said factors such as delayed and prolonged jail time, which favoured former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s case for bail in the excise policy case, are not applicable to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. Chennai Rottweiler attack: Madras High Court says State need not pay compensation

The Madras High Court refused to direct the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Collector, and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to jointly pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the parents of a five-year-old girl who was mauled by two pet Rottweilers at a GCC park on May 5.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed a writ petition filed by the girl’s mother and held that the State could not be made vicariously responsible for the act of pet dogs owned by a private individual.

4. Mettur Dam in Salem reaches full capacity of 120 feet

The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem attained its capacity of 120 feet for the second time this year. The Mettur dam previously attained its capacity on July 30 as heavy rains lashed its catchment areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US