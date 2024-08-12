GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Updated - August 12, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. ‘Thangalaan,’ ‘Kanguva’ cannot be released unless Studio Green deposits ₹1 crore each: Madras HC

The Madras High Court ordered that the film production house Studio Green, run by K.E. Gnanavelraja, cannot release its upcoming movies Thangalaan, starring ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram, and Kanguva, starring Suriya, without depositing ₹1 crore each before the release of the two movies.

The orders were passed on an execution petition filed by the High Court’s Official Assignee, who had been entrusted with the task of recovering the debts due to insolvent businessman Arjunlal Sunderdas (since dead).

2. Supreme Court reserves verdict on Senthilbalaji’s bail plea

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice A.S. Oka reserved the bail petition of former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji for judgment.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) said factors such as delayed and prolonged jail time, which favoured former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s case for bail in the excise policy case, are not applicable to former Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

3. Chennai Rottweiler attack: Madras High Court says State need not pay compensation

The Madras High Court refused to direct the Tamil Nadu government, Chennai Collector, and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to jointly pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the parents of a five-year-old girl who was mauled by two pet Rottweilers at a GCC park on May 5.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan dismissed a writ petition filed by the girl’s mother and held that the State could not be made vicariously responsible for the act of pet dogs owned by a private individual.

4. Mettur Dam in Salem reaches full capacity of 120 feet

The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur in Salem attained its capacity of 120 feet for the second time this year. The Mettur dam previously attained its capacity on July 30 as heavy rains lashed its catchment areas.

