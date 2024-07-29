GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Updated - July 29, 2024 05:35 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aadi festival begins at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on July 29, 2024

Aadi festival begins at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on July 29, 2024 | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

1. Madras HC displeased with Thoothukudi firing probe

The CBI has miserably failed in conducting a free, fair and independent investigation in Thoothukudi Sterlite firing, said Justice SS Sundar of the Madras High Court. He also said such a gruesome incident of armed policemen shooting dead unarmed protesters should never happen again.

2. Byju’s insolvency proceedings order: NCLAT Chennai judge recuses himself from hearing appeal

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Chennai Judicial Member Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma recused himself from hearing an appeal by Byju Raveendran against the insolvency proceedings ordered against Think & Learn Private Limited, which runs Byju’s, citing that he has appeared for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as senior counsel in number of cases.

3. Nilgiris police get one day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Nilgiris police have been granted one day custody of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar who was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Udhagamandalam on Monday, July 29, 2024. The police had sought five-days custody for questioning him in connection with alleged defamatory remarks made by him against women police personnel in Tamil Nadu.

