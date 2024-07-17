ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - July 17, 2024 05:34 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Artists painted in tiger stripes take out a procession on the occasion of Muharram in Salem in Tamil Nadu on July 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. M.R. Vijayabhaskar remanded in judicial custody

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar who was arrested yesterday was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days by the Judicial Magistrate-I court in Karur.

2. Bhavanisagar dam water level up by five feet in two days

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level had gone up by five feet in two days.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 16,777 cusecs yesterday increased to 20,910 cusecs today.

3. Coimbatore gets third international flight

The Coimbatore International Airport will soon have direct flights to a third international destination as IndiGo has opened booking for a non-stop service to Abu Dhabi, starting from August 10.

