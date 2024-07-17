GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - July 17, 2024 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Artists painted in tiger stripes take out a procession on the occasion of Muharram in Salem in Tamil Nadu on July 17, 2024

Artists painted in tiger stripes take out a procession on the occasion of Muharram in Salem in Tamil Nadu on July 17, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. M.R. Vijayabhaskar remanded in judicial custody

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar who was arrested yesterday was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days by the Judicial Magistrate-I court in Karur.

2. Bhavanisagar dam water level up by five feet in two days

With rain continuing in the catchment areas of Bhavanisagar dam, the water level had gone up by five feet in two days.

Meanwhile, the inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur that was 16,777 cusecs yesterday increased to 20,910 cusecs today.

3. Coimbatore gets third international flight

The Coimbatore International Airport will soon have direct flights to a third international destination as IndiGo has opened booking for a non-stop service to Abu Dhabi, starting from August 10.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.