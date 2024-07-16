GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Updated - July 16, 2024 06:52 pm IST

Published - July 16, 2024 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Due heavy rain at Avalanche eco-tourism was closed

Due heavy rain at Avalanche eco-tourism was closed | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

1. M.R. Vijayabhaskar arrested in Karur land grab case

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was arrested by the Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in connection with an alleged land grab case.

Acting on inputs that Mr. Vijayabhaskar was staying in Kerala, a CB-CID team tracked and arrested him there. He has been brought to Karur and taken to the CBCID office for questioning.

2. T.N. all-party meeting urges CWMA to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water

A meeting of all political parties (legislative) of Tamil Nadu, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in Chennai adopted a resolution that urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority to direct Karnataka government to release water in the Cauvery, as per the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). “If necessary”, the Tamil Nadu government would move the Supreme Court in this regard.

3. IAS officers reshuffle in TN: Dheeraj Kumar replaces Amudha as Home Secretary

The Tamil Nadu government named Dheeraj Kumar its Home Secretary, replacing incumbent P. Amudha. She has been posted as the Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Department. It also replaced J. Radhakrishnan with J. Kumaragurubaran as Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation.

