Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - July 15, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin feeds food to the students during the inauguration of the expansion scheme of free breakfast for school students in government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Cauvery water sharing: CM Stalin convenes all-party meeting on July 16

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condemned the neighbouring Karnataka government over not releasing water in the Cauvery due to Tamil Nadu. He has also called for an all-party meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 16 to decide on future course of action.

2. ‘Will BJP revoke Emergency decision and shift education from State to Concurrent List?’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin questioned whether the BJP-led Union government would come forward to revoke the decision taken during the Emergency shifting the subject of ‘education’ from the State List to the Concurrent List.

Mr. Stalin who was speaking at the launch of the expansion of the Tamil Nadu government’s flagship Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at St. Anne’s Primary School at Keezhacheri in Tiruvallur district, took a dig at the BJP for having been persistently discussing the Emergency imposed during the erstwhile Congress government in the Centre.

The expansion is set to benefit over 2.23 lakh children studying in 3,995 State-aided schools located in rural areas across the State.

3. Armstrong murder case: Madras HC expresses displeasure over release of CCTV footage

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court said it was unfortunate that the CCTV footage of Armstrong’s murder was telecast on television channels though it is supposed to be the most important electronic evidence in the case.

The court asked how could every small information related to the murder be telecast on television channels.

