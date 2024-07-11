GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - July 11, 2024 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over keys for a beneficiary of Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme during the government function at Palayam Pudhur in Dharmapuri district for launch of rural extension of Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme on July 11, 2024

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin handing over keys for a beneficiary of Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme during the government function at Palayam Pudhur in Dharmapuri district for launch of rural extension of Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme on July 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

1. Stalin charges BJP government with withholding funds for Metro Rail

Smarting under crushing defeat in Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha polls, the (BJP government) Centre was withholding funding of the State’s Metro rail and other vital projects, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin alleged.

While the DMK Government was implementing projects for the welfare of people irrespective of the voting pattern, the “jealous” opposition was into a smear campaign, Mr Stalin charged. The Centre had failed to rise above likes and dislikes; there was not a single major project the Centre had sanctioned for Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years.

2. YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan arrested

YouTuber and Naam Tamilar Katchi member ‘Sattai’ Durai Murugan was arrested by a special team of the Tiruchi Rural Police near Tenkasi.

The team detained Durai Murugan, who runs a YouTube channel ‘Sattai’, from a hotel where he was staying near the Tenkasi district collectorate.

It is said that Durai Murugan was arrested for his alleged controversial and derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi while campaigning for his party candidate during the recently held Vikravandi by-election

3. Sri Lankan Navy arrests 13 T.N. fishermen

Thirteen fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours on charges of trespassing into the island nation’s waters while fishing.

The fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised boats from Jagadapattinam and Kottaipattinam coastal villages.

