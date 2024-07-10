1. Vikravandi bypoll: Over 75% votes cast

Polling for the by-election to Vikravandi Assembly segment in Villupuram district was conducted. As of 5 p.m., the constituency registered 77.73% votes.

A woman sustained cut injuries in the neck after she was slashed with a knife, allegedly by her former husband, in a polling booth at T. Kosapalayam. Further investigations are on.

2. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 66

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 66 with one more person losing his life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 22 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and eight at JIPMER in Puducherry.

3. Engineering counselling to begin from July 22

As many as 1.99 lakh candidates will participate in the single-window engineering counselling to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2024 committee.

Counselling for general category students will commence on July 29, announced K. Veera Raghava Rao, Commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), who released the merit list

4. Annamalai files defamation case against R.S. Bharathi

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai filed a defamation case at the Saidapet Court in Chennai against DMK’s organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, demanding a compensation of ₹1 crore for the latter’s remarks allegedly linking him with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, in which 66 people have died so far.