1. Armstrong murder: Stalin visits the bereaved

Chief Minister M.K Stalin visited the residence of murdered BSP T.N. president K. Armstrong, and expressed his condolences to the late leader’s wife, Ms. Porkodi.

Later in the day, Mr. Stalin reviewed the law and order situation in the State with top officials in the Secretariat in Chennai.

2. Two workers killed in blast at fireworks unit

Two workers were killed and two others suffered grievous injuries in a minor explosion at Supreme Fireworks near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district.

The police identified the deceased as P. Mariappan (43) and P. Muthu Murugan (40) of Chidambarapuram. The explosion comes barely two months after 10 workers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a blast at a fireworks unit in May.

3. Large-scale atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, even politicians not safe, claims L. Murugan

The BJP mounted a sharp attack on the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu alleging large scale atrocities against Dalit communities in the State, violence that, the party claimed, did not spare even politicians.

At a press conference held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi, Union Minister L. Murugan added that a delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, led by the State vice president V.P. Duraisamy, will approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter.

4. 20 bodies found buried at premises of illegal home for people with mental illnesses

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Department has closed down an illegal home for people with intellectual disabilities and with mental illnesses, in Pandalur, Nilgiris district.

Officials said they found a burial ground on the premises of the home, where around 20 bodies, believed to be those of former inmates who died at the facility, were buried.

