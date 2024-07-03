1. Madras HC sets aside former Minister Balakrishna Reddy’s conviction, three year sentence in rioting case

The Madras High Court set aside the conviction and three year sentence imposed by a trial court in 2019 against the then Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister P. Balakrishna Reddy in a 1998 rioting case related to protests against illicit arrack in Krishnagiri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Vijay demands abolishment of NEET

Actor and the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay criticised the NEET examinations and urged the departments of education and sanitation to be moved back to the State list from the Concurrent list.

Vijay said this while speaking at the second leg of TVK’s special meet-and-greet to honour students who topped in the recently-held 10th and 12th grade examinations. The event was held at the Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

3. Vikravandi bypoll: ‘Disqualify DMK candidate’

PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss demanded that the DMK candidate Anniyur Siva be disqualified from contesting the Vikravandi by-election after dhotis, sarees and other gift items were recovered from DMK’s local secretary and former panchayat president, A.C. Ramalingam’s house in Aasangapuram village in Vikravandi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.