1. Former T.N. Minister booked in land grab case

The Vangal police in Karur recently registered a case against former Transport Minister and district secretary of the AIADMK, M.R. Vijayabhaskar and his brother Sekar, for allegedly grabbing valuable plots of land.

2. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CB-CID gets two days custody of 11 accused

The Crime Branch-CID has been granted two days custody of 11 persons, arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district.

The tragedy saw the death of 65 persons, 59 men and six women, from Karunapuram and a few other areas in Kallakurichi, who had consumed methanol-infused hooch on June 18.

3. No tangible effort to retrieve Katchchatheevu by three consecutive BJP governments: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin rejected the claim that there was an agreement between the Union and the State governments over the ceding of Katchchatheevu to neighbouring Sri Lanka, and further criticised the BJP government for not having taken steps to retrieve the islet.

Mr. Stalin made these remarks in his letter to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who had, in his communication, contended that the genesis of the Katchchatheevu issue went back to 1974 following an understanding between the then Union and the Tamil Nadu government then.