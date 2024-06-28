GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

Updated - June 28, 2024 04:41 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 04:40 pm IST

Meenakshi R.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that NEET has been marred with many irregularities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that NEET has been marred with many irregularities. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. T.N. Assembly, in unanimous resolution, urges Centre to pass NEET exemption Bill and scrap test at national level

With widespread irregularities in NEET, the TN State Legislative Assembly on Friday, unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to “immediately approve of T.N.’s NEET exemption bill” and “make necessary amendments to the National Medical Commission Act” in order to abolish NEET at the national level.

While the BJP’s MLAs staged a walkout, the DMK’s allies, Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI (M), MDMK, MLAs T. Velmurugan, M.H. Jawahirullah, Manoj P. Pandian and the BJP’s ally, PMK, supported the resolution in the floor of the State Assembly.

2. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 65; CB-CID files petitions seeking custody of 11 persons

The CB-CID has filed a petition before a local court in Kallakurichi, seeking custody of 11 of the total 21 accused persons arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile the death toll rose to 65 with one more person losing her life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry on Thursday.

3. Madras High Court suspends permit of town bus for a week for excess fare collection

The Madras High Court has ordered the suspension of the permit of a private town bus for a week, starting from June 27, 2024, for collecting ₹2 in excess fare from passengers, while in operation on the Ukkadam – Gandhipuram route.

This is the first time that a bus permit has been suspended for collection of excess fare from consumers, though this has been a demand more than a decade, said K. Kathirmathiyon of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause (CCC), welcoming the High Cour’s order.

4. DMK’s student wing to protest against NEET in Chennai on July 3

Continuing with its strong opposition against the conduct of NEET for admissions into medical education, the DMK’s student wing announced that it would organise an agitation against NEET in Chennai on July 3.

DMK students wing secretary C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan said the agitation will be held near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai from 9 a.m. onwards to condemn the Union government which has been insistent in the conduct the NEET irrespective of deaths reported and several irregularities flagged.

5. IIT Madras launches online MBA for maritime professionals

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has launched an online MBA programme for maritime working professionals.

The Digital Maritime and Supply Chain programme is being offered in collaboration with i-Maritime Consultancy as the industry partner.

Candidates who apply will have to write a test and attend an interview. Selected candidates may block a seat by paying a token amount. The course fee is ₹9 lakh.

