Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - June 27, 2024 06:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant joined the AIADMK hunger strike demanding CBI probe on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, at Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai June 27, 2024

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant joined the AIADMK hunger strike demanding CBI probe on Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, at Rajarathinam stadium in Chennai June 27, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

1. CM Stalin announces international airport at Hosur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced plans for an international airport in Hosur that could handle three crore passengers per year. Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said the airport would come up in 2000 acres in Hosur which had attracted a lot of investment in electronic goods and electric vehicles manufacturing sector in the last few years. 

Commenting on this, BJP leader K. Annamalai said, “Instead of developing the existing airport in Hosur, Mr. Stalin announced for construction of a new International Airport in Hosur for the sake of publicity.”

2. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK stages hunger strike

AIADMK legislators led by their general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami staged a hunger strike in Chennai protesting against the alleged failure of the DMK government in taking appropriate action over the deaths due to illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

The AIADMK legislators also demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the deaths due to consumption of hooch. 

3. Five-year-old boy suffers serious injury in stray dog attack

A five-year-old boy was badly injured after being reportedly mauled by a stray dog in Kancheepuram.

The boy, B. Nirmalraj, was playing in the backyard of his house located at Ganapathypuram village of Pallur Taluk when a stray dog on the street started biting him. Hearing his pleas his father Balaji rushed to help him, but was also attacked by the dog, which then ran into the fields nearby.

