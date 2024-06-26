GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani.

Published - June 26, 2024 06:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Kishore Makwana consoling the family member of a hooch victim at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town on June 26, 2024

Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Kishore Makwana consoling the family member of a hooch victim at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town on June 26, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

1. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll rises, AIADMK MLAs suspended from Assembly

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 63.

A five-member team from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes headed by the panel’s Chairman Kishore Makwana visited Karunapuram. Also, a three-member team of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by actor-politician and member Khushbu Sundar visited Karunapuram.

The Madras High Court granted time till July 3 for the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on the steps taken by the police to investigate the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Members of the AIADMK, the main Opposition party in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, were suspended from attending the proceedings of the House for the rest of the session following their protests over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

2. Senthilbalaji case: Madras HC grants four more months for completion of trial

The Madras High Court granted four more months for the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai to complete the trial in a money laundering case booked by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) against former Minister V. Senthilbalaji.

Justice G. Jayachandran granted the time since the Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli had expressed her inability to complete the trial within three months, as ordered by the court on February 28, because of multiple petitions filed by the accused.

3. CB-CID on the lookout for former T.N. Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar

A special police team of Tamil Nadu’s Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has been sent to northern States in search of absconding former AIADMK Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, in relation to a land grabbing case filed in Karur.

4. T.N. Assembly: Resolution on caste-based census passed

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution proposed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urging the Union government to conduct a caste-based census along with the general population census.

