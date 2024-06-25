1. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll climbs, AIADMK leaders meet Governor, NHRC issues notices

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 59 with one more person losing his life at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy scenes as the principal opposition AIADMK led by former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami raised the issue of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy immediately after the House convened. The AIADMK legislators were ordered to be evicted from the House by Speaker M. Appavu after they rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans.

AIADMK’s parliamentarians and legislators led by Mr. Palaniswami urged Governor R.N. Ravi to report the “failure of the Constitutional machinery” in Tamil Nadu to President Droupadi Murmu.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police calling for a detailed report.

2. Sri Lankan sailor dies in Navy operation, 10 T.N. fishermen held

A sailor from the Sri Lankan Navy was killed in an operation targeting Indian fishermen and their fishing vessel early this morning.

As many as 10 Indian fishermen, seven from Nagapattinam, one from Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu and two others from Andhra Pradesh were arrested on charges of illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, off Kankesanthurai in Jaffna peninsula.

This is the third incident of the arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in this month.

Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting that he convene the Joint Working Group to secure the release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats from Lankan custody.

3. T.N. Assembly: Government to appoint Special Public Prosecutors to expedite cases of violence related to inter-caste marriages

Responding to a calling attention motion in the Legislative Assembly on the attack on the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tirunelveli for arranging an inter-caste marriage, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the appointment of special public prosecutors to expedite cases related to crimes triggered by inter-caste marriages.