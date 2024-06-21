1. Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Toll rises to 48; State to meet education expenses of orphaned children

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rose to 48. The victims included four women and a transperson. A total of 135 others including six women are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, and government medical hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jipmer in Puducherry.

Meanwhile, during the Assembly session in Chennai, AIADMK legislators were evicted from Legislative Assembly after they staged a sit-in protest over the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the State government would meet the educational expenses and hostel fees of all children, who have lost either one or both of their parents to the hooch tragedy, until they graduated.

2. ‘How did hooch tragedy happen despite similar tragedies last year?’: Madras HC

The Madras High Court wanted the Tamil Nadu government to explain how the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, that had so far claimed 47 lives, was allowed to happen despite 22 deaths reported due to consumption of spurious liquor at Marakkanam in Villupuram district and in Chengalpattu district last year.

3. Ropes of Nellaiappar Temple car snap during festival

The much-celebrated Aani car festival of Swami Nellaiyappar Gandhimathi Ambal Temple at Tirunelveli, which would attract thousands of devotees every year, began on ominous note as three ropes of the car got snapped when the car was drawn.

