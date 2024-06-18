ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - June 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Students from a private school in Coimbatore return home after a long day of studies. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

1. Justice Chandru Committee recommends prohibition of wristbands, forehead markings in students

The one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K. Chandru, has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government prohibit students in schools from wearing coloured wristbands, rings, or forehead marks that may indicate their caste. It also recommended the removal of caste appellations in the names of schools.

Mr. Chandru submitted his report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and others. 

2. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to not contest in local body polls, Vikravandi bypoll

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam announced that until the 2026 Assembly polls, it would not contest in any elections. This means the party is out of the running for the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, and the local body elections. 

3. Students practice skating in Salem national highway, coach booked

A 29-year-old skating coach in Salem was booked by the police for having his students practice on a national highway. A video of the children skating on the highway, alongside motor vehicles, went viral on social media platforms, following which the police took action.

