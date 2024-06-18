GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - June 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students from a private school in Coimbatore return home after a long day of studies.

Students from a private school in Coimbatore return home after a long day of studies. | Photo Credit: SIVA SARAVANAN S

1. Justice Chandru Committee recommends prohibition of wristbands, forehead markings in students

The one-man committee headed by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K. Chandru, has recommended that the Tamil Nadu government prohibit students in schools from wearing coloured wristbands, rings, or forehead marks that may indicate their caste. It also recommended the removal of caste appellations in the names of schools.

Mr. Chandru submitted his report to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and others. 

2. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to not contest in local body polls, Vikravandi bypoll

Actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam announced that until the 2026 Assembly polls, it would not contest in any elections. This means the party is out of the running for the upcoming Vikravandi bypoll, slated to be held on July 10, and the local body elections. 

3. Students practice skating in Salem national highway, coach booked

A 29-year-old skating coach in Salem was booked by the police for having his students practice on a national highway. A video of the children skating on the highway, alongside motor vehicles, went viral on social media platforms, following which the police took action.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.