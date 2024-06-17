1. Death of Ramanathapuram fisherman: Missing fisher’s body recovered; CM announces solatium

The body of the third fisherman was retrieved from the Palk Bay and was sent to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of three fishermen from Ramanathapuram district who drowned in the high seas when their fishing boat sank on June 15.

The deceased were identified as: J. Arokiyam (50), J. Barakathullah (45) and S. Kaleel Mohammed (32). Three days ago, five fishermen had ventured into the sea and even as they were fishing, the boat capsized in which two fishermen died, while two others were rescued and a fisherman went missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Fire at textile godown

A massive fire in a textile godown in Bargur of Krishnagiri district, in an erstwhile movie hall gutted garments worth a crore besides destroying the entire concrete structure before it was contained by the fire personnel in a fire fighting mission that lasted several hours until Monday afternoon.

3. Chennai woman injured as enraged buffalo drags her along road

A 35-year-old woman was injured after her dress got entangled in the horns of a charging buffalo and she was dragged along in a street in Thiruvottriyur, Chennai yesterday.

Police sources said the woman had bruises all over. She was undergoing treatment and out of danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.