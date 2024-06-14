1. Tamil Pudhalvan scheme to be launched in August

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, at a function in Chennai, announced that the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme would be launched in August this year. The programme aims to provide financial assistance of ₹1,000 per month to boys who have studied in classes 6 to 12 in State-run schools, while pursuing their higher education.

2. Vikravandi bypoll | PMK to contest on behalf of NDA

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai announced that the PMK, its ally during the Lok Sabha elections, would contest, on behalf of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in the upcoming bypolls to Vikravandi Assembly Constituency in Villupuram district.

Meanwhile, nomination filing for the byelection commenced today.

3. T.N. announces kuruvai special package to benefit Cauvery delta farmers

The Tamil Nadu government announced a Delta Kuruvai Cultivation Special Package scheme 2024, to be implemented at cost of ₹78.67 crore. The package is aimed at benefitting farmers in the Cauvery delta districts over the kuruvai paddy cultivation season.

4. SRM Hotel in Tiruchi | Political parties condemn, court stays move

The attempt by the Tamil Nadu government to close SRM Hotel owned by Indhiya Jananayaka Katchi founder T.R. Paarivendhar in Tiruchi is a political vendetta, alleged BJP state president K. Annamalai. Other opposition parties including the Tamil Maanila Congress and Pattali Makkal Katchi also condemned the move.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed the State government taking control over SRM Hotel in Tiruchi till June 18.

5. T.N. fishermen go back into the sea as two-month annual fishing ban ends

After a gap of 61 days, fishermen from coastal Tamil Nadu ventured into the sea to fish. The two-month annual ban on fishing, which commenced in April, ended on June 14.

6. Canine psychology must be studied before classifying dog breeds as ferocious

Justice Anita Sumanth of the Madras High Court remarked that a thorough analysis of canine psychology and the behavioural pattern of different breeds of dogs would have to be considered before the Centre took a decision on classifying certain dog breeds as “ferocious” and banning them from being imported, sold and bred in the country.