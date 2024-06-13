GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - June 13, 2024 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A couple stand on the groyne at Kasimedu view point on a cloudy evening in Chennai on June 13, 2024

A couple stand on the groyne at Kasimedu view point on a cloudy evening in Chennai on June 13, 2024 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

1. ‘Unlike AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja did not retain copyright of his film songs’

Unlike the practice followed by musician A.R. Rahman, maestro R. Ilaiyaraaja had not retained the copyright for about 4,500 film songs composed by him between the 1970s and mid 1990s by adding a specific clause to that effect in the agreements entered between him and the movie producers. Therefore, he cannot claim any right over those songs, Echo Recording Private Limited argued before the Madras High Court

2. Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan found dead at his house

Actor Pradeep K. Vijayan was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his house in Palavakkam on June 13, 2024, police said.

The 39-year-old actor was best known for his roles in films such as Thegidi, Meyaadha Maan, Teddy (2021), Irumbu Thirai (2018) and Rudhran (2023).

He had repeatedly complained of frequent bouts of dizziness followed by breathlessness and had sought treatment for the condition.

3. Kuwait fire: T.N. awaits official information on toll

Preliminary enquiries with Tamil associations in Kuwait indicate that five from Tamil Nadu may have been affected by the fire that broke out in residential building at Mangaf in Ahmadi Governorate of Kuwait. However, no official information was received in this regard as of this evening.

