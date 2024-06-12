1. After 5 years, Mettur dam misses its customary date of water release

The opening of the Mettur dam in Salem, for irrigation in the Cauvery delta missed its customary date of June 12 this year. This is the first time in five years the date has been missed.

Officials attributed poor storage at the dam: 13.97 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft, as the reason the dam was not opened this year. The water level stands at 43.52 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet.

2. Five killed, 10 injured in an accident near Salem

Five persons, including an 11-month-old baby girl, died after a private bus rammed a couple of two-wheelers from the rear, in Sukkampatti, near Ayodhiyapattinam, in Salem district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of persons killed in the accident and announced ₹2 lakhs as compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to severely injured persons and ₹50,000 to injured persons from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

3. T.N. government tells Sri Lankan refugee he is dead, denies his petition for permanent residency

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils (CRWNRT) has informed a Sri Lankan refugee that he is dead, and hence his representation seeking permission to reside in Tamil Nadu permanently cannot be considered.

The refugee, who is very much alive, had himself received the Commissionerate’s communication addressed to him, his aunt has complained to the Madras High Court.

