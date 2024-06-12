GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - June 12, 2024 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The private bus involved in an accident that killed five people at Achanguttaipatti in Salem on June 28, 2024

The private bus involved in an accident that killed five people at Achanguttaipatti in Salem on June 28, 2024 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

1. After 5 years, Mettur dam misses its customary date of water release

The opening of the Mettur dam in Salem, for irrigation in the Cauvery delta missed its customary date of June 12 this year. This is the first time in five years the date has been missed.

Officials attributed poor storage at the dam: 13.97 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft, as the reason the dam was not opened this year. The water level stands at 43.52 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. 

2. Five killed, 10 injured in an accident near Salem

Five persons, including an 11-month-old baby girl, died after a private bus rammed a couple of two-wheelers from the rear, in Sukkampatti, near Ayodhiyapattinam, in Salem district.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of persons killed in the accident and announced ₹2 lakhs as compensation to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to severely injured persons and ₹50,000 to injured persons from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

3. T.N. government tells Sri Lankan refugee he is dead, denies his petition for permanent residency

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils (CRWNRT) has informed a Sri Lankan refugee that he is dead, and hence his representation seeking permission to reside in Tamil Nadu permanently cannot be considered.

The refugee, who is very much alive, had himself received the Commissionerate’s communication addressed to him, his aunt has complained to the Madras High Court.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.