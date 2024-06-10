GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Updated - June 10, 2024 06:09 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 06:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
School children are back to school after summer vacation in Chennai on Monday

School children are back to school after summer vacation in Chennai on Monday | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

1. Bypoll for Vikravandi Assembly constituency

Two months after the demise of Vikravandi’s DMK legislator N. Pugazhenthi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that bypoll for the Assembly constituency in Villupuram district would be held on July 10, along with bypolls for 12 other seats across the country.

The model code of conduct came into force soon after the announcement

2. ‘Savukku’ Shankar case: ‘Justice G.R. Swaminathan passed orders hastily’

Justice G. Jayachandran of the Madras High Court, the third judge in the case pertaining to habeas corpus petition filed against the preventive detention of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar under the Goondas Act, has said that Justice G.R. Swaminathan has exhibited bias against the Tamil Nadu police by “showing interest in passing orders hastily without consulting the Bench partner (Justice P.B. Balaji)“.

3. One killed, 39 injured as TNSTC bus rams parapet wall near Virudhunagar

A woman passenger, N. Bhuvaneswari (33) from Coimbatore was killed after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus from Coimbatore to Kovilpatti fell on its side after hitting a parapet wall on the Virudhunagar-Sattur highway.

Police said 40 passengers and bus crew, who were injured in the accident, were rushed to the Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. However, Ms. Bhuvaneswari succumbed to injuries later in the day.

Police suspect that the bus driver had fallen asleep and lost control of the speeding bus. 

