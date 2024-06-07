1. Assembly session to commence on June 24

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to discuss the Demand for Grants for various departments will commence at 10 a.m. on June 24, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu announced in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Paazee Forex extortion case: Madras HC discharges IPS officer Pramod Kumar

The Madras High Court set aside the charges framed against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pramod Kumar in a case booked for allegedly extorting money from the directors of Paazee Forex Trading India Limited, and discharged him from the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case of extortion was linked to the multi-crore Paazee forex scam of 2009.

3. DMK calls for meeting with its newly-elected MPs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin will chair a meeting tomorrow with the party’s newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.