Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - June 07, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

JOY UNLIMITED: Children of Irula tribe seem to relish their play time on Friday towards the end of summer vacation at Attukkal village on the foot of Western Ghats in Coimbatore district | Photo Credit: PERIYASAMY M

1. Assembly session to commence on June 24

The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to discuss the Demand for Grants for various departments will commence at 10 a.m. on June 24, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu announced in Chennai.

2. Paazee Forex extortion case: Madras HC discharges IPS officer Pramod Kumar

The Madras High Court set aside the charges framed against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pramod Kumar in a case booked for allegedly extorting money from the directors of Paazee Forex Trading India Limited, and discharged him from the case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case of extortion was linked to the multi-crore Paazee forex scam of 2009.

3. DMK calls for meeting with its newly-elected MPs 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin will chair a meeting tomorrow with the party’s newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.

