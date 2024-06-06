ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - June 06, 2024 07:00 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

1. DMDK demands recount of votes

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant sought a recount of votes polled in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where her son and party’s candidate Vijayaprabhakaran lost to Manickam Tagore of the Congress by the slim margin of 4,379 votes.

Further, DMDK submitted a plea to the CEO requesting re-counting of votes in Virudhunagar.

2. Savukku Shankar’s Goondas detention: Chennai Police ask third judge to refer petition against detention back to a Division Bench

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP) filed a sub application before the Madras High Court claiming that Justice G. Jayachandran had agreed with the view taken by Justice P.B. Balaji, in a habeas corpus petition filed against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar’s detention under the Goondas Act, and therefore, the case must now be referred back to a Division Bench.

3. Efforts to reunite stranded elephant calf with mother continue

Four persons working at a private resort in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, for feeding a wild elephant, reportedly to entertain visitors at their resort.

