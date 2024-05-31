1. Reopening of schools postponed to June 10

Due to the prevailing heat conditions, the Tamil Nadu government has postponed the reopening of all schools across the state to June 10. Earlier, it was announced that the schools would reopen on June 6.

2. Madras HC upholds State’s insistence on public service aspirants being proficient in Tamil

The Madras High Court has refused to accept a contention that the Tamil Nadu government’s insistence on scoring 40 out of 150 marks in Tamil language proficiency paper as a pre-condition to evaluate general studies paper, and the decision to consider the cumulative marks scored in both papers for appointment in public service, would amount to giving 100% reservation to Tamil medium candidates.

3. ADSP Velladurai suspended

A day before his retirement from service, S. Velladurai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime Record Bureau, Tiruvannamalai, was placed under suspension by the Tamil Nadu Home Department.

Mr. Velladurai became popular for his role in the gunning down of Ayothikuppam Veeramani in 2003 when he was serving as a Sub-Inspector in Chennai. He was also part of ‘Operation Cocoon’ in which dreaded first brigand Veerappan was shot dead by the Special Task Force of the Tamil Nadu police in 2004.

3. Hoax caller who threatened to bomb Raj Bhavan, arrested

The Chennai city police arrested a hoax caller who threatened to detonate a bomb inside Raj Bhavan, the official bungalow of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

The caller was traced in Elavanasurkottai near Kallakurichi. With the help of Kallakurichi police, the city police traced the caller and nabbed him. Further investigation is on.