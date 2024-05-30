1. PM Modi begins meditation at Kanniyakumari

As the campaigning for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls came to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kanniyakumari in a chopper from Thiruvananthapuram, for a three-day visit and offered prayers at Bhagavathi Amman temple. Amid tight security, he later began his 45-hour meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

2. Anbumani reiterates appeal to Tamil Nadu government to approach SC to ban online rummy

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss reiterated his appeal to the Tamil Nadu government to approach the Supreme Court to ban rummy and poker played online.

In a post on X, he claimed a youth working in a lodge in Swamimalai died by suicide reportedly after losing money in online gambling.

3. Tusker dies of electrocution

A 50-year-old tusker was electrocuted while crossing a private estate with a group of two of elephants in Jawalagiri forest range of Krishnagiri district.

The tusker and two other elephants were being chased by the forest department on Wednesday night with fire crackers, in an attempt to ward off negative interaction with humans and guiding them towards the forest. One of the elephants, the tusker had entered the estate, where it was electrocuted by a low-hanging line.