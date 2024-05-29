1. Wife can sell property of husband in comatose condition: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has permitted the wife of a person in a comatose condition to sell/mortgage his immovable property worth over ₹1 crore and utilise the proceeds for taking care of his medical expenses as well as the maintenance of the family, consisting of a son and a daughter.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and P.B. Balaji reversed an order passed by a single judge who had on April 23, 2024 dismissed a writ petition.

2. PM Modi’s ‘meditation drama’ only meant to gain political mileage: T.N. Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on May 30, where he is expected to meditate. He said this would infringe on the rights of tourists who will be barred from visiting the memorial for three days.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that Prime Minister’s visit to Kanniyakumari after the conclusion of the campaign for Lok Sabha 2024 is meant to gain a ‘political advantage’ in the 57 constituencies, which are going to the polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

3. Archaeological excavation in Vembakottai: Ground work for third phase begins

Ground work for the third phase of archaeological excavation at Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district has begun with cleaning of 1.5 acres of land on the 25 acres of mound.

