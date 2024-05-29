GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 29, 2024 07:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. Wife can sell property of husband in comatose condition: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has permitted the wife of a person in a comatose condition to sell/mortgage his immovable property worth over ₹1 crore and utilise the proceeds for taking care of his medical expenses as well as the maintenance of the family, consisting of a son and a daughter.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and P.B. Balaji reversed an order passed by a single judge who had on April 23, 2024 dismissed a writ petition.

2. PM Modi’s ‘meditation drama’ only meant to gain political mileage: T.N. Congress

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai strongly condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari on May 30, where he is expected to meditate. He said this would infringe on the rights of tourists who will be barred from visiting the memorial for three days.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that Prime Minister’s visit to Kanniyakumari after the conclusion of the campaign for Lok Sabha 2024 is meant to gain a ‘political advantage’ in the 57 constituencies, which are going to the polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

3. Archaeological excavation in Vembakottai: Ground work for third phase begins

Ground work for the third phase of archaeological excavation at Vembakottai in Virudhunagar district has begun with cleaning of 1.5 acres of land on the 25 acres of mound.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.