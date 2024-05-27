GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 27, 2024 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. Forest Minister criticised for staying at ‘illegal resort’

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan’s vacation to the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), where he has chosen to stay in one of the resorts located along the notified elephant corridor in Sigur, has raised concerns among conservationists.

According to official sources, Mr. Mathiventhan has been staying in ‘Jungle Hut’ for the last few days on vacation with friends and family. Jungle Hut was among 12 other resorts against which orders were passed by the Supreme Court appointed ‘Segur Plateau Elephant Corridor Inquiry Committee’ in 2023.

2. Governor at V-Cs conference

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, said that the education system that was the legacy of the colonial government had resulted in the “spirit of innovation and research” being decimated over a period.

Speaking at the Conference of Vice Chancellors of State and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu at the Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, Mr. Ravi said that a student graduating with a degree should “come out (of the education system) with a lot confidence to live with dignity.”

3. ‘34% increase in girl student enrolment due to Pudhumai Penn scheme’

The enrolment percentage of girl students in higher education has increased by 34% due to the Pudhumani Penn scheme, the Tamil Nadu government said on Monday, .

About 2.73 lakh girl students are benefitting from the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme launched by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in September 2022, an official release said.

