1. Former special DGP Rajesh Das arrested

The former Special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das was arrested. It comes in the wake of Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan, the estranged wife of Rajesh Das, filing a police complaint for trespass and criminal intimidation in her house located in Thaiyur village earlier on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Savukku Shankar case | Madras HC delivers split verdict

Justices G.R. Swaminathan and P.B. Balaji of the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on a plea to quash Savukku Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act. Justice Swaminathan quasheed the detention order but Justice Balaji deferred it.

Following the split verdict, the judges directed the High Court Registry to place the HCP before Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for nominating a third judge who would hear the matter afresh

3. Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on June 6

Schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen for classes I to XII on June 6, according to a press release from the school education department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.