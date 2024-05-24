ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - May 24, 2024 06:39 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

1. Former special DGP Rajesh Das arrested

The former Special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das was arrested. It comes in the wake of Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan, the estranged wife of Rajesh Das, filing a police complaint for trespass and criminal intimidation in her house located in Thaiyur village earlier on May 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Savukku Shankar case | Madras HC delivers split verdict

Justices G.R. Swaminathan and P.B. Balaji of the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on a plea to quash Savukku Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act. Justice Swaminathan quasheed the detention order but Justice Balaji deferred it.

Following the split verdict, the judges directed the High Court Registry to place the HCP before Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for nominating a third judge who would hear the matter afresh

3. Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on June 6

Schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen for classes I to XII on June 6, according to a press release from the school education department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US