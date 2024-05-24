GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 24, 2024 06:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

1. Former special DGP Rajesh Das arrested

The former Special Director General of Police (DGP) Rajesh Das was arrested. It comes in the wake of Energy Secretary Beela Venkatesan, the estranged wife of Rajesh Das, filing a police complaint for trespass and criminal intimidation in her house located in Thaiyur village earlier on May 20.

2. Savukku Shankar case | Madras HC delivers split verdict

Justices G.R. Swaminathan and P.B. Balaji of the Madras High Court delivered a split verdict on a plea to quash Savukku Shankar’s detention under Goondas Act. Justice Swaminathan quasheed the detention order but Justice Balaji deferred it.

Following the split verdict, the judges directed the High Court Registry to place the HCP before Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for nominating a third judge who would hear the matter afresh

3. Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on June 6

Schools across Tamil Nadu will reopen for classes I to XII on June 6, according to a press release from the school education department.

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

