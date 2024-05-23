1. Nagapattinam oil spill: NGT records no-fault liability; orders CPCL to pay ₹5 crore compensation

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to pay ₹5 crore as compensation for the oil spill in Pattinamacherry, off Nagapattinam coast, in March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a suo motu petition initially taken up by the Principal Bench of the NGT and later transferred to the Southern Bench, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted that although the leakage in the pipeline happened not because of the negligence or mistake of the CPCL, but only due to an external force, CPCL cannot be absolved of its liability.

2. Severe cyclonic storm by May 25: Chennai RMC

A severe cyclonic storm is to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by May 25 evening, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government said 15 people have died due to rain-related incidents from May 16 to May 22.

3. Synchronised elephant population

Synchronised elephant population estimation is underway in the southern States. In Tamil Nadu, survey will be carried out in 26 forest divisions and 697 blocks. For the first time, a synthesis report of the southern States will be prepared for better insights into population patterns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.