GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 23, 2024 06:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Buddhist devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha on the occasion of 2568tH Buddha Purnima festival at Maha Bodhi centre in Egmore in Chennai on Thursday.

Buddhist devotees offer prayers to Lord Buddha on the occasion of 2568tH Buddha Purnima festival at Maha Bodhi centre in Egmore in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

1. Nagapattinam oil spill: NGT records no-fault liability; orders CPCL to pay ₹5 crore compensation

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) to pay ₹5 crore as compensation for the oil spill in Pattinamacherry, off Nagapattinam coast, in March 2023.

In a suo motu petition initially taken up by the Principal Bench of the NGT and later transferred to the Southern Bench, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted that although the leakage in the pipeline happened not because of the negligence or mistake of the CPCL, but only due to an external force, CPCL cannot be absolved of its liability. 

2. Severe cyclonic storm by May 25: Chennai RMC

A severe cyclonic storm is to reach Bangladesh, West Bengal coast by May 25 evening, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government said 15 people have died due to rain-related incidents from May 16 to May 22.  

3. Synchronised elephant population

Synchronised elephant population estimation is underway in the southern States. In Tamil Nadu, survey will be carried out in 26 forest divisions and 697 blocks. For the first time, a synthesis report of the southern States will be prepared for better insights into population patterns.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.