1. Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over southwest adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coasts, the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a statement.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by tomorrow morning. It is expected to continue to move northeastwards and intensify further thereafter.

2. Surprising that TNSTC is unaware of CM Stalin’s announcement on free bus travel for cops: Annamalai

BJP state president K. Annamalai said it was surprising that the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) is unaware of the announcement made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that police personnel on duty can travel for free in TNSTC buses within their respective districts.

Mr. Annamalai’s comments came in the backdrop of an incident when a policeman on duty reportedly refused to take a ticket in a TNSTC bus bound to Thoothukudi.

3. ECI is behaving like ‘kumbakarnan’ while PM Modi is making speeches insulting Tamils: TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been continuously attacking and belittling Tamils as ‘thieves’ apart from pursuing politics of hate and division in the name of religion, caste and based on linguistic ethnicity and they both have been consistently violating the Representation of the People’s Act.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai charged that the Election Commission of India was sleeping like ‘Kumbakarnan’ even as PM Modi makes controversial speeches in his rallies.

