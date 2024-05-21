ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - May 21, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

1. Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast | NIA searches houses of two doctors

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched the residences of two doctors in Coimbatore, as part of their ongoing investigation into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1.

Sources said that the two doctors hailed from Karnataka and they have been undergoing training in a private hospital at Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore for about two years.

2. CM Stalin slams PM Modi’s remarks on Odisha temple key issue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign speech at Odisha had exposed his hatred for the Tamil people. Modi had, in a campaign at Puri, alleged the key of the temple treasury was taken away to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan alleged that Mr. Stalin was twisting the PM’s remarks.

3. AIADMK leader Sellur Raju praises Rahul Gandhi

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and AIADMK Madurai urban district secretary, Sellur K. Raju created ripples by posting a video clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on social media platform X with the comment that he was overwhelmed watching the young leader.  

However, as his post set tongues wagging, Mr. Raju, a legislator, played it down claiming he had posted the video as he liked the “simplicity” of Mr. Gandhi.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

