1. Teen boy washed away in flashfloods

A 17-year-old boy, identified as Ashwin of class XI was washed away in flashfloods at the Old Courtallam waterfalls in Tenkasi when he went in for a dip with his relatives.

Ashwin’s body, trapped between rocks about 500 meters from the waterfall, was retrieved at 5.10 pm.

2. Tourists urged to avoid travelling to the Nilgiris from May 18-20

Nilgiris District Collector, M. Aruna, urged tourists to avoid travelling to The Nilgiris between Saturday, May 18 to Monday, May 20, due to heavy rain expected in the district.

Speaking to reporters after heading a disaster-preparedness meeting with officials from various government departments in Udhagamandalam on Friday, May 16, Ms. Aruna said that an ‘orange alert’ had been issued for the Nilgiris by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and heavy rains are expected from Friday.

3. EPS urges State to punish perpetrators in Udumalpet rape case

Criticising the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged the State government to punish those involved in the sexual assault of two minor girls.

Referring to media reports of nine persons having allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Udumalpet in Tiruppur district, leading to her pregnancy, and the rape of another girl, he said in a statement that these incidents came to light through social media.

