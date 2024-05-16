ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - May 16, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Rainbow seen in Besant Nagar after heavy rain in the early hours at Chennai | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

1. Felix’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

The Madras High Court dismissed as infructuous, an anticipatory bail petition filed by YouTuber G. Felix Gerald in a case booked by the Coimbatore cyber crime police for having interviewed ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who reportedly made derogatory remarks against women police personnel during the interview.

Meanwhile, Tiruchi rural police got one day custody of ‘Savukku’ Shankar.

2. State to receive rains in the next 10 days

According to the meteorological department, a cyclonic circulation will trigger rains of very heavy intensity over south Tamil Nadu on May 18 and 19. Widespread rains over Tamil Nadu may continue till May 21. The State is likely to get respite from heatwave conditions for 10 days.

3. Elephant tusks seized

A team of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), seized two elephant tusks from man identifie as A. Ram Alagu (40), of Ganapathi Sundaranachiyarpuram near Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district.

