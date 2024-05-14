ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Published - May 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Students watching their plus one results through mobile phone at Kallanai government higher secondary school in Tirunelveli | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. Class 11 State board exam results | T.N. records 91.17% pass rate

The results of Class 11 State Board public exams were declared, with 91.17% of the 8.1 lakh students clearing the exams, an increase from last year. In 2023, of the 7.7 lakh students who wrote the exams, 90.93% had passed.

2. Fake legal heirship certificates | Madras High Court orders criminal prosecution against those who seek and issue them

Taking serious note of corrupt practices in issuance of legal heirship certificates, the Madras High Court has ordered criminal prosecution against those who seek such certificates by suppressing vital information, and also against government officials who issue these certificates in collusion with such applicants.

3. E-pass system brings down tourist inflow in Kodaikanal, Nilgiris

The mandatory e-pass system, introduced in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal following a Madras High Court order, has led to a dip in the number of visitors to the hill stations, say hotel and small business owners.

