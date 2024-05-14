GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 14, 2024 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Students watching their plus one results through mobile phone at Kallanai government higher secondary school in Tirunelveli

Students watching their plus one results through mobile phone at Kallanai government higher secondary school in Tirunelveli | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

1. Class 11 State board exam results | T.N. records 91.17% pass rate

The results of Class 11 State Board public exams were declared, with 91.17% of the 8.1 lakh students clearing the exams, an increase from last year. In 2023, of the 7.7 lakh students who wrote the exams, 90.93% had passed.

2. Fake legal heirship certificates | Madras High Court orders criminal prosecution against those who seek and issue them

Taking serious note of corrupt practices in issuance of legal heirship certificates, the Madras High Court has ordered criminal prosecution against those who seek such certificates by suppressing vital information, and also against government officials who issue these certificates in collusion with such applicants.

3. E-pass system brings down tourist inflow in Kodaikanal, Nilgiris

The mandatory e-pass system, introduced in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal following a Madras High Court order, has led to a dip in the number of visitors to the hill stations, say hotel and small business owners.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.