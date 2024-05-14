1. Class 11 State board exam results | T.N. records 91.17% pass rate

The results of Class 11 State Board public exams were declared, with 91.17% of the 8.1 lakh students clearing the exams, an increase from last year. In 2023, of the 7.7 lakh students who wrote the exams, 90.93% had passed.

2. Fake legal heirship certificates | Madras High Court orders criminal prosecution against those who seek and issue them

Taking serious note of corrupt practices in issuance of legal heirship certificates, the Madras High Court has ordered criminal prosecution against those who seek such certificates by suppressing vital information, and also against government officials who issue these certificates in collusion with such applicants.

3. E-pass system brings down tourist inflow in Kodaikanal, Nilgiris

The mandatory e-pass system, introduced in the Nilgiris and Kodaikanal following a Madras High Court order, has led to a dip in the number of visitors to the hill stations, say hotel and small business owners.