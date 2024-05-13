GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

Published - May 13, 2024 05:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Young boys cool themselves to beat the heat and dive on a irrigation well at Seduvalai, Anaicut taluk, Vellore district.

Young boys cool themselves to beat the heat and dive on a irrigation well at Seduvalai, Anaicut taluk, Vellore district. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

1. Nagai MP passes away

Nagapattinam MP of the Communist Party of India M. Selvaraj, 67, breathed his last.

Selvaraj had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney related problems at a private hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvaraj’s family and to members of the CPI. 

2. CBSE results | Tamil Nadu registers pass percentage of 98.47% for class 12, 99.3% for class 10

Tamil Nadu registered a 98.47% pass rate among students who took up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams. This is a marginal decrease from last year’s 98.52% pass rate in the region.

The Chennai region stood third in the country after the Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions.

3. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Cybercrime police granted one day custody

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, was granted one day custody of YouTuber A. Sankar aka ‘Savukku’ Shankar in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks on police personnel.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shankar claimed there was threat to his life in the Coimbatore Central Prison and accused the prison Superintendent of having broken his right forearm. He was lodged in the prison following his arrest on May 4.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.