1. Nagai MP passes away

Nagapattinam MP of the Communist Party of India M. Selvaraj, 67, breathed his last.

Selvaraj had been undergoing treatment for respiratory and kidney related problems at a private hospital in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvaraj’s family and to members of the CPI.

2. CBSE results | Tamil Nadu registers pass percentage of 98.47% for class 12, 99.3% for class 10

Tamil Nadu registered a 98.47% pass rate among students who took up the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 board exams. This is a marginal decrease from last year’s 98.52% pass rate in the region.

The Chennai region stood third in the country after the Trivandrum and Vijayawada regions.

3. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Cybercrime police granted one day custody

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, was granted one day custody of YouTuber A. Sankar aka ‘Savukku’ Shankar in a case related to his alleged derogatory remarks on police personnel.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shankar claimed there was threat to his life in the Coimbatore Central Prison and accused the prison Superintendent of having broken his right forearm. He was lodged in the prison following his arrest on May 4.