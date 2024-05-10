ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

Updated - May 10, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 05:46 pm IST

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today. Curated and written by Lalitha Ranjani

The Hindu Bureau

Niligiri Mountain train made of flowers at the 126th flower show at Government botanical garden in Udhagamandalam on May 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Sathyamoorthy

1. Police search ‘Savukku’ Shankar premises

The Chennai police conducted a search at YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s office in T. Nagar and his house in Maduravoyal.

The searches was conducted in connection with possession of ganja by Mr. Shankar at the time of arrest by Theni police on May 4.

2. Class X results are out

This year, 91.55% of students have registered a pass in the Class X State board exams, according to the results released by the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE).

Ariyalur district tops the list at 97.3%, while Sivaganga district is second at 97% and Ramanathapuram district was third at 96.3%.

3. Ooty flower show inaugurated

The 126th Annual Flower Show in Udhagamandalam was inaugurated. Thousands of tourists streamed into the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) for the flower show, which is set to take place over eleven days, until May 20.

