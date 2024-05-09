1. Seven feared dead in fire accident

Seven workers, including five women, are feared killed in fire accident in Sudarshan fireworks unit in Sivakasi of Virudhunagar district.

2. ‘Savukku’ Shankar arrest | Consider plea to shift from Coimbatore central prison: Madras HC

The Madras High Court closed a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the mother of YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar alias A. Shankar after directing the prison authorities to consider her representation for shifting her son from Coimbatore central prison to any other prison since she complained of custodial violence and feared threat to his life.

‘Savukku’ Shankar underwent medical check-up in Coimbatore based a court direction, following allegations of custodial torture.

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police formally arrested ‘Savukku’ Shankar in connection with two cases booked against following two complaints - one by journalist Sandhya Ravishankar and another by Tamilar Munnetra Padai founder Veeralakshmi.

3. Udhayakumar counters R.S.Bharathi, alleges irregularities in Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society

AIADMK senior leader R.B. Udhayakumar said when his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu, an investigation would be taken up into the alleged irregularities in the Nanganallur Cooperative Building Society.

In a statement, Mr. Udhayakumar referred to social media posts about the alleged irregularities in the Society and contended: “Let me remind you that this government would change.. Then, those issues would be taken up for investigation”.

The former Minister’s remarks came against the backdrop of Mr. Bharathi making certain comments against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami for criticising the M.K. Stalin government.

